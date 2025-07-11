Shropshire Star
Close

Peter Rhodes on bats, badgers - and the end of the road for juries?

A reader who wants to demolish his old garage tells me the local council is first demanding a bat survey – which will cost a cool £500.

Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
Supporting image for story: Peter Rhodes on bats, badgers - and the end of the road for juries?
"Anyone seen my ladder?"

Meanwhile, by coincidence, a friend hoping to build a modest extension has been advised by his council that the foundation trenches must be fitted with that essential aid to animal welfare – a badger ladder.

What's this? A letter from the energy firm E.ON Next headed: “We're switching you to paper-free communications.” Oh, no you're not, pal.

Similar stories

Most popular