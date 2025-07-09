Peter Rhodes on silent phones, a letter from the taxman and the joy of spending other people's money

I make this prediction. If in her next budget Rachel Reeves decides to tax the rich until the pips squeak, an awful lot of people will open a letter from the taxman and discover that they have become, for tax purposes, rich.

I would love to be able to applaud a dazzling British breakthrough in digital technology. However, having spent a few weeks at the sharp end of BT's Full Fibre/Digital Voice revolution, I suspect it is not going entirely to plan.