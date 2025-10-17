Shropshire VoiceAbility advocate on how not being listened to before her son’s brain surgery has led to complete career change

Annabelle McWhinnie works for voice and rights charity VoiceAbility’s Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin team, in a role that many know little about.

But 10 years earlier, just before the birth of her son, life looked very different.

Speaking during Advocacy Awareness Week, Annabelle has been reflecting on the ‘why advocacy’ theme, and how her experiences as a parent led her to become a professional, independent advocate.

“I had a job in marketing for a government department when I gave birth to my son 10 years ago,” said Annabelle, who also previously worked as a crime analysis/researcher for Surrey Police.

“But my son was quite unwell when he was born and not meeting milestones. I just wasn’t being heard or listened to by the many health professionals involved.

“There was a lot of politics going on, and I kept saying there’s a little person at the centre of this. I had to really advocate for him.”

Her son underwent life-saving brain surgery at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool at the age of one, during a period of time when Annabelle was made redundant from her marketing job.

An administration job came up for an advocacy service, which Annabelle admits she “didn’t know much about”.

She did the role for about 15 months before having the opportunity to train to become an advocate herself, and has been working for VoiceAbility in Shropshire since 2019.

The free service supports people to be heard in decisions about their health, care and wellbeing. This includes providing independent support for adults being detained under the Mental Health Act, people deprived of their liberty in a care home or hospital, for decisions about care and support, and providing advocacy for children and young people.

“I realised this is where I was meant to be,” said Annabelle, who lives just across the border in Wales’ Powys.

“Sadly people’s voices get lost and ensuring that their voice is heard is what advocacy is about.

“Behind every number or referral there is a person, with their own story. And we can help convey that.

“One of the best things about advocacy is its person-centred approach. We are there for our clients and have no other agenda.

“It’s about holding professionals accountable and giving our client a voice in every possible way. And it’s a real honour to be able to support people in this way.”

If you’re interested in volunteering or becoming an advocate, visit voiceability.org/get-involved.

For more information about the free advocacy support available in Shropshire visit voiceability.org/shropshire. To make an enquiry or referral, you can also email helpline@voiceability.org or call free on 0300 303 1660.