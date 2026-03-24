Commitment and collaboration vital to building safer, stronger communities across Dyfed Powys

The conference provided an opportunity for professionals from policing, local authorities, support services and community organisations to come together and explore key issues,

share best practice and consider how we can continue to work collaboratively to keep our communities safe.

Throughout the day, we heard from a range of speakers who offered valuable insight into current and emerging challenges, as well as the opportunities for innovation and partnership

working.

The discussions highlighted the importance of early intervention, prevention and ensuring that the needs of victims remain at the heart of our work.

Events such as this play an important role in strengthening the connections between organisations and individuals who are all working together towards the same goal.

By working together, sharing expertise and learning from one another we are better equipped to respond to the needs of our communities.

I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the conference.

Your continued commitment and collaboration are vital in helping us to build safer, stronger communities across the Dyfed-Powys area.

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn