'I was arrested at protest on Gaza - let me explain why' - Your Letters and today's Picture from the Past

A demonstrator is read his rights by police at a Palestine Action protest, outside the Labour party conference in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

I was arrested at Gaza protest

Last month I was arrested. It wasn't a surprise, in fact that was the point of me going to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and holding a bit of cardboard on which I'd written “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” . Here I'll try to explain why.

Firstly I do oppose genocide. That is what the UN say is taking place in Gaza. I am also opposed to the UK role in assisting Israel in committing genocide. Specifically using tax payers money to pay for surveillance flights over Gaza to gather information for the Israelis. Also, allowing Israeli arms companies and associates to manufacture equipment here to be used in the genocide.

Secondly, and this is why I personally went to Liverpool, I oppose the proscription of Palestine Action as terrorists. Yes they committed crimes. Yes they broke the law. Most of them are already held in prison, awaiting trial, many for well over a year. There was no need to proscribe them. The only effect it has is to stop people showing any support for them. That is an attack on free speech, on my freedom.

That is why the group Defend Our Juries organised the sign holding event. That is why I thought it worth being arrested. For me, Liverpool was about Palestine but also about the UK: how it is changing and what we want it to be, for our children and grandchildren. Nearby in Liverpool there was a large noisy demonstration by people with Union Jacks and St George's flags. They too were concerned about changes in the country and wanted the government to act differently. We had that in common . We also shared an interest in Palestine: St George's mother was reputedly Palestinian. However I didn't go across to the other group to mention that fact.

Next month I have to report back to the police in Liverpool. Before then the proscription order will be challenged in court but I'd be surprised if it was cancelled. There will also be more actions organised by Defend Our Juries.

There will be calls for them to be cancelled as they take police resources. That's true only if the police choose to arrest people, which they tend not to do in Scotland. There will be claims that supporting Palestine is antisemitic, which is only true if you conflate Judaism with Zionism. They are different as illustrated by another group in Liverpool, Manchester Jews opposing genocide in Gaza.

Here's for differences and peaceful discussion. For me, that is what Britishness is about.

Name, Shropshire address supplied

Why not fight for country?

Every day there’s a protest by some group about what’s going on in their country of birthI have a question, who’s paying your wages whilst you protest or are you on benefits?

And another, if you feel so strongly why don’t you go and fight for the country you are protesting for instead of hiding in my country?

Answers very welcome.

Name, West Midlands address supplied

PICTURE FROM THE PAST: Reopening of the Severn Valley Railway. It operated then from Bridgnorth to Hampton Loade and back, according to the Wolverhampton Chronicle of June 3 1970. The event on May 23 brought out many excited steam enthusiasts at every vantage point possible along the route.

Farage took away the doors

Farage is happy to take credit for Brexit. What we had was a group telling us we'd be better off without the EU.

Think, if you will, of the UK as a house and someone tells you it would be better if you left the EU which involved removing the "doors" (Dublin agreement and Eurodac) you had to keep people out. So you follow their advice. Surely they should replace the "doors" to prevent everyone just walking in? It has become abundantly clear none of those, including Farage, however had any plan.

So UK, our house, sadly was left unprotected without doors and unsurprisingly everyone can wander in. The blame for current situation lies full and square on those who called for Brexit without fully thinking it through.

Roy Sheward, Wolverhampton

Who designs road changes?

Well done to whoever designed the traffic lights at the entrance to the new Pool View estate on the site of the old Ironbridge power station.

Approaching from Buildwas there is a left turn lane, but when approaching from Much Wenlock there is a token ( big enough for one very small car or bicycle) right turn area for a vehicle to pull into if it is not going to block the single lane through the lights while waiting to turn. Apparently there is also going to be a road island built at the adjacent junction where Much Wenlock road and Buildwas road meet.

Strange how there is always enough money to build these traffic flow blocking devices, but never enough to fill up potholes or trim vegetation away from road signs ( or even clean the signs ).

I also have to admire the new speed bumps outside William Brookes School, like most speed bumps they are cunningly positioned to make sure the driver’s door mirror on passing cars is in real danger if two vehicles try to straddle the bumps and pass, the speed bumps ( along with potholes ) are also great for wrecking the suspension of vehicles, which explains why many MOT failures in Shropshire are suspension related.

Chris Smith, Horsehay