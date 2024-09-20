Shropshire nursing boss: Get your questions to county hospital trust AGM in today

The first session of the cancer support group Men Like Us was held in Ludlow recently and I am told it went well with 16 men turning up and chatting like old friends by the end of the session.

It gives those going along the chance to share experiences, offer emotional and practical support, and provide friendship at a difficult time.

Men Like Us started six months ago as a pilot project run by The Personalised Care Team in Cancer Services at the Trust along with volunteers who helped grow the group at Shrewsbury’s Men’s Shed, based at The West Mid Showground.

The Shrewsbury group continues to run on the last Thursday of the month.

A Horticultural Therapy Course for anybody with a cancer diagnosis also starts at the end of September. It is run by the Personalised Care Team and Bloomin’ Lovely, a Shropshire-based gardener and Occupational Therapist, with funding from Lingen Davies.

The Shrewsbury course starts on Monday, September 30, at Shrewsbury’s Men’s Shed, West Mid Showground SY1 2PF between 10am and 12noon.

The Craven Arms course starts on Wednesday, October 2, at The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms, SY7 9RS between 10am and 12noon.

Spaces for these courses are limited and are available on a first come first served basis.

People need to be able to commit to a 12-week programme with a variety of horticultural crafts and skills learnt along the way. Previous knowledge of gardening is not needed, and the programme is designed for you to go slow, enjoy nature, and socialise with those around you.

Please contact the Personalised Care Team on 01743 492424 or email sath.lwbc@nhs.net to register your interest.

This week is Falls Awareness Week. Falls are not an inevitable part of growing old. Together, we can help prevent trips and falls in hospital.

This year’s theme is ‘From Awareness to Action’, which underlines the fact that falls are not a normal part of ageing.

Most falls can be prevented and older adults have the power to reduce their risk of falling. Maintaining physical activity and boosting fitness levels are a key part of reducing the risk of falls.

During the week we will be walking the wards and talking to staff and patients and their relatives about the importance of staying active in hospital.

Finally, don’t forget that the Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be taking place at 2pm on Monday September 30 in Room 5 at the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Information about the work of the Trust during 2023/24 will be shared at the AGM, as well as plans for the future.

You are invited to send any questions relating to this in advance by emailing sath.trustboardsecretary@nhs.net by 5pm on Friday September 2024.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to sath.trustboardsecretary@nhs.net with your name and organisation (if applicable).

Finally, good luck to those who will be abseiling from the top of the ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital this Saturday September 21.

Money raised from the challenge will support those who are treated at our hospitals. SaTH Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends have organised the event.