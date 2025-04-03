Funding for flood defences is welcome - and not before time

Every summer, thousands of visitors come to Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Ironbridge and Bewdley to behold the beauty of the River Severn, bringing thousands of pounds in to support local businesses.

But for many people this also comes with a heavy price tag. We have all seen the awful flooding scenes which have become an increasingly common sight in recent years, so the announcement that the region will benefit from a share of a £2.65 billion government investment is to be welcomed.

The Bewdley, Shrewsbury, Stafford and south Shropshire have all been named as beneficiaries, and for the people who have had to endure regular flooding over the past 20-odd years, it is not before time.

We can only hope that the reports and pictures of burst river banks and flooded properties will become a thing of the past.

And that we will be able to enjoy our beautiful rivers for the assets that they truly are.