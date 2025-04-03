'Nice to know you're valued, but perhaps, not that much!' - Your Letters: April 3

SCANT REWARD FOR GETTING OLD

A friend of mine is 80 years old this month and recently received a letter regarding his pension. It states as he is approaching 80 he is entitled to a higher amount of State Pension. An addition of 25p per week will be payable from his 80th birthday.

The government often talk about how they value pensioners with the payments of triple lock, heating allowance (or lack of it) and the big £10 Christmas bonus. I'm amazed they don't mention that regardless of the £25 billion black hole and without the need for being means tested or even whether you need it or not, they've still managed to pay the age related 25p per week pension increase when you reach 80 years of age!

Nice to know you're valued, but perhaps, not that much!

Keith Day, West Midlands

