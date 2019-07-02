Officer craving ice cream nabs gun suspect

A police officer’s craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man’s shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.

Police say three officers were at the shop in Coney Island, Brooklyn, while on duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol on the floor.

3 of our cops are in the local Dunkin/Baskin Robbins. A fella walks in, adjusts his pants & out drops a loaded gun on the floor. Now the repeat felon carrying it is in custody, all because a Transit cop had a craving for cake batter ice cream? (seriously, this actually happened) pic.twitter.com/9Ue6IHQi2g — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) June 30, 2019

The officers arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun and he has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Lovett is due to appear in court on Friday.

The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting: “Seriously, this actually happened.”