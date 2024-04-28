Telford schoolgirl, 7, raises over £500 with 10-inch charity chop for Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Poppy Martin, seven, from Telford, had been growing her long locks since she was just two years old.

But a few weeks ago, she shocked her parents when she announced she'd like to chop it all off for charity.

Poppy Martin, 7, from Telford, has raised over £500 for charity

"It came out of the blue, she hasn't had it cut properly for five years," her dad, Steve, said. She's blown us all away."

Poppy decided to have around ten inches of her waist-long hair cut off and donate it to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

Poppy has been growing her hair since she was two years old

As well as her hair donation, the Newdale Primary pupil was aiming to raise £200 for the charity, which funds innovative research into less aggressive and less toxic cancer treatments for children.

After just five days of fundraising, Poppy has smashed her fundraising target and raised over £500.

She had around 10-inches chopped off

Steve said: "We're really proud of her, the fundraising has gone so well. She has currently made over £500 with donations from as far away as Australia and the United States.

"We've had cash donations as well that we haven't even put online yet. It's quite a considerate amount."

Her dad Steve said Poppy likes her new look

Poppy had the big cut on Friday, and by Sunday was adjusting to her new life with a bob.

"She's getting used to it - she's walking around the house waving it around. She's really excited to go to school on Monday to show everyone her new style," Steve added.

Donations are still open online to Poppy's fundraiser and can be made online at: justgiving.com/page/poppy-martin-1713776327475