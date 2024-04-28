Shropshire in top five regions for homes with the most garden space

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Companies MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have used data from the Office of National Statistics to develop a garden space report that reveals the regions in the UK with the largest private outdoor space offered by their properties.

Three out of the top five places go to areas in the southwest, with Cornwall emerging as the unrivalled leader in home garden space.

Boasting an extensive private garden area of 103,535,976m² catapulted Cornwall into a league of its own, surpassing its closest contender by over 15,000,000m².

In second place, Wiltshire offers 87,565,954m² of home garden space followed by Dorset with 74,818,900m².

A surprising fourth and breaking the southwest streak, Birmingham emerges as a bustling urban oasis with 71,740,420m².

But in fifth place is our very own county of Shropshire, boasting a home green space of 68,912,080m². With a population of 323,600 - that means there's an average of 212.95m² per person.

Bottom of the list, revealing the areas with the least home garden space is - to no one's surprise - the City of London, with a teeny 380m² of private garden space.

The capital makes up most of the bottom 20, with the exception of the Isles of Scilly, which will no doubt be more to do with the archipelago's small size than anything else.