This aardvark celebrating its birthday with cake is surprisingly adorable

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared an adorable video as Ali the aardvark celebrated her birthday with a special cake.

The aardvark is seen chowing down on an insect-filled cake, topped with bananas and avocados. She shared the cake with her baby Winsol.

The video now has 66,000 views, and it’s guaranteed to make you smile.

Happy Birthday Ali the Aardvark Happy 14th Birthday Ali! Her care team gave her a special cake made of her normal insectivore diet topped with bananas and avocados. The avocados were recommended by the Zoo’s nutritionist because they’re good for her skin! Ali was kind enough to share the cake with her baby Winsol. #aadorableaardvark Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 26, 2018

Native to most regions in Africa south of the Sahara desert, the average lifespan of an aardvark is 23 years.