Rag’n’Bone Man left honeymoon early to perform on BBC’s Children In Need

Rag’n’Bone Man left his honeymoon early to perform live during the BBC’s Children In Need special on Friday.

The British star led musical acts during the three-hour special live from MediaCityUK in Salford, which also featured star-studded sketches and surprises from a host of celebrities.

The charity night is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush.

Vernon Kay at the BBC Children In Need appeal show (Peter Byrne/PA)

Introducing the singer to the stage, Kay told the audience: “Here’s a man who makes singing look effortless.

“He was so keen – this is a true story – he was so keen to be a part of tonight’s Children In Need, he’s left his honeymoon early. What a dude.”

Rag’n’Bone Man, who performed an acoustic version of Put A Little Hurt On Me, reportedly married Zoe Beardsall in West Sussex over the weekend.

The appeal show returned to TV screens for its annual fundraising efforts with a sneak peak of the 15th Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan starring in the festive episode of Doctor Who titled Joy To the World.

During the clip, the pair face off with a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the Doctor Who 2007 Christmas special as Astrid Peth, asked Doctor Who fans to “bid for a piece of that history” in a pre-recorded video.

Her waitress costume from the episode titled Voyage Of The Damned is up for auction, alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis used on the set of 2022’s Eve Of The Daleks episode.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals were also joined by animated TV dog Bluey to perform a playful dance with moves such as the mashed potato, alligator and the floss in a pre-recorded segment which aired on the show.

The show will later reveal the total raised by Paddy McGuinness from his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties.

The TV presenter and radio host completed his 300-mile charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland alongside Sir Chris Hoy, who he said was akin to “having a kickabout with Ronaldo” after the challenge.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.