Tron invades reality in Jared Leto film trailer

The new trailer for the latest Tron film, fronted by Jared Leto, sees the game programme appear to invade the real world in the first look.

Tron: Ares, which sees the return of original Tron cast member Jeff Bridges, is helmed by Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil director Joachim Ronning.

The original Disney story followed video game developer Kevin Flynn (Bridges), who is inadvertently zapped into a brutal digital universe where he is forced to compete in gladiatorial game in a computer programme called the Grid.

The teaser, released on Friday, opens with a voiceover of police officers tracing a suspect across an American cityscape, before the red light cycles of Tron cars come in to frame.

They slice a police car in half, and later terrified bystanders look up at the sky, as The X Files and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson looks anxiously out of a window while wearing a grey suit.

Text also appears on screen promising that “worlds will collide”, when the film is released in cinemas on October 10.

Oscar winner Leto, 53, known for Dallas Buyers Club, Morbius and Suicide Squad – along with fronting the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, then shows up as a person being generated into the real world by technology.

The trailer ends with explosions in the sky, and Greta Lee, who featured in the Oscar-nominated movie Past Lives, looking up.

Last year at Disney’s fan convention D23, Leto revealed that he plays “Ares, master control of the Dillinger Grid, a programme who’s looking for a way to make the real world his own permanently”.

Jeff Bridges (Ian West/PA)

Also in the cast is American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares a last name with the villain of the first Tron film, while Lee said she is “playing a human character” in the film, named Eve Kim.

“She’s a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into her own world,” Lee said.

US rock band Nine Inch Nails are scoring the film.

Oscar winner Bridges previously reprised the role in 2010 in the sequel Tron: Legacy, which featured American actress Olivia Wilde, and Welsh actor Michael Sheen.