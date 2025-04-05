FKA Twigs drops out of Coachella and reschedules more dates due to ‘visa issues’

FKA Twigs has said she is “devastated” to drop out of the Coachella festival and reschedule more Eusexua tour dates due to ongoing visa issues.

Last month, the 37-year-old singer postponed US dates after she said an error meant visa “paperwork” was not submitted in time.

She wrote on Saturday morning that she will not perform at both weekends of Coachella in Indio, California, later this month and Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City on Sunday.

The Cheltenham-born singer said: “I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America, including Ceremonia and Coachella.

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows.

“I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.

“For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them — in the meantime here are some of my favourite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create.”

She had been due to be at the Knockdown Centre in New York, and the Bill Graham Civic Centre in San Francisco, in April and is set for performances at Spanish festival Primavera Sound and Chicago’s Salt Shed in June.

FKA twigs will not go ahead with her April US tour dates. (Ian West/PA)

The singer, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, just completed the UK and Europe leg of her tour with a performance in London on March 22.

She has also rescheduled the first two dates of the tour in Prague and Berlin, citing “shipping issues” as the reason.

The tour comes after the singer released her third studio album Eusexua in January, which peaked at number three on the UK albums chart.