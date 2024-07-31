Cleverly demands action against people spreading misleading information online

The Government must come down “hard and fast” on those spreading misleading information in the wake of the Southport killings, the shadow home secretary has said.

James Cleverly said those “fuelling conspiracy” should face tough action, after false information was spread via social media, misidentifying the suspected killer and wrongly claiming he is a refugee.

Riots broke out in Southport on Tuesday night, with right-wing protesters throwing missiles at police and setting a police van on fire.

Mr Cleverly said: “The violence we have seen in Southport is an insult to the memory of the victims of this heinous attack.

Clashes between protesters and the police flared on Tuesday in Southport (Richard McCarthy/PA)

“These are not protesters fighting injustice, they are thugs fighting the police, tearing up a community that is already trying to process an unimaginable horror.

“They must be met with the full force of the law.

“People will understandably want to know how and why something so awful could have happened, but getting the right answers will take time.

“While we give the police space and time to do their job, we must have no truck with those spreading disinformation and fuelling conspiracy.

“The police, the Home Secretary and the Government must come down on this hard and fast.”

He said that while he was home secretary, he took “a clear and firm stance” on protests, and visited tech companies in the US to make clear that they should stop the spread of disinformation.

“As home secretary I took a clear and firm stance on protesters and civil disorder, and went to America to ensure the tech companies properly understood that the UK government expected them to step up to stop the spread of disinformation,” he said.

“They must do so now. We all have a duty to honour truth, respect our police, and check before we share.”

Metro mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, condemned rioters who had “infiltrated” Southport, having been stirred up by social media.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, warned social media users to take information posted online ‘with a large dose of salt’ (James Speakman/PA)

He said: “It’s too easy for people with nefarious intent to go online and to say things that aren’t factual and then for people to believe those things.

“I think anybody who listens or watches anything online should do it with a large dose of salt.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews also called on the Government to take action over the baseless rumours being shared online.

It released a statement to say: “The Board of Deputies unreservedly condemns the attack on the Southport Mosque, the targeting of its Muslim worshippers, and the harming of police officers. There can be absolutely no place for this kind of violence or agitation aimed at inciting communal tension.

“The horrific mass-stabbing attack which took place in the town earlier this week has been used as a pretext by the far-right to attack Muslims, apparently as the result of false claims spread via social media regarding the assailant.

“It is vital that our Government considers, as part of its response to this rioting, how more can be done to stop the spread of online disinformation.”