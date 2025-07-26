Shropshire Star
Man dies trying to cross English Channel to the UK

By Stanley Murphy-Johns, PA
A boat intercepts people thought to be migrants on board an RIB (rigid inflatable boat) as it passes by the DFDS ferry Dover Seaways in the English Channel off the coast of Calais, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a boat attempting to reach the UK, French authorities have confirmed.

A boat attempting to reach English shores turned back towards Equihen beach in northern France on Saturday morning.

When the boat arrived at the beach, a man was found on board in cardiac arrest, the Pas-de-Calais department’s sub-prefecture told the PA news agency.

Despite emergency services intervening at the scene, the man died soon after.

According to UK Home Office provisional statistics, almost 24,000 people have arrived on small boats in the UK in 2025.

An investigation is under way under the authority of the prosecutor to determine the circumstances of the man’s death, the French authorities confirmed.

