Man charged after death of mother more than 30 years ago

A 67-year-old man has been charged following the death of a mother more than 30 years ago, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Shona Stevens, 31, was discovered badly injured on a path in woodland near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10 1994.

She later died in hospital.

On Friday, Police Scotland announced that a 67-year-old had been arrested – with an update on Saturday revealing the man has now been charged.

It comes more than three decades after Ms Stevens was found injured on a footpath near to the rear of Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine.

Senior investigation officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our inquiries.

“I am grateful for their information and input which greatly contributed to our investigation.”

The man is now expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday July 28.