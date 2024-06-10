South West Water owner says boss forgoes bonuses as new chairman named

Under-fire South West Water owner Pennon has revealed its chief executive saw her pay package more than halve last year after forgoing bonuses as the group appointed a new chairman and pledged to overhaul pay plans for top bosses.

The group’s annual report revealed that Susan Davy’s total pay in 2023-24 fell 64% to £543,000 from £1.53 million the previous year.

Pennon – whose South West Water business told around 17,000 households in Devon to boil water last month after a parasite outbreak in their supply – said Ms Davy would have been entitled to an annual bonus and long-term performance share awards.

But “having reflected on the exceptional economic backdrop” she told the board she would forgo the payments.

She will instead put an equivalent value into the firm’s WaterShare+ scheme, which it said “directly benefits our customers by either providing money off their bill or via ownership of Pennon shares”.

The group also named one of Deloitte’s former top bosses, David Sproul, as its incoming chairman.

He will replace Gill Rider at the firm’s annual general meeting on July 24.

It comes as Pennon has come under pressure over the water contamination crisis in Devon, with the group last month revealing it was paying out around £3.5 million in compensation to affected customers.

Thousands of households and businesses in the Brixham area have been told to boil their drinking water since May 15 after cryptosporidium – a waterborne disease which can cause unpleasant symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting – was found in the water supply.

Pennon’s report showed that Ms Davy saw her annual salary rise by 3.5% in April to £491,625, although the firm said she declined pay increases in 2021 and 2022.

The group courted further controversy after revealing in May that it increased its full-year dividend payout to investors, despite reducing it by £2.4 million after it was handed a record fine for sewage spills.

Pennon said in its annual report that it was changing its annual bonus scheme for top bosses in 2023-24 to ensure payouts are linked more heavily to its performance for customers and the environment, now accounting for 60% of the award.

It also vowed to overhaul future plans in view of the “external environment” and said it would look to talk to investors and stakeholders.

“Following the AGM, we intend to undertake a review of our pay structure taking account of our strategic priorities and continuing best practice guidance,” Pennon said.