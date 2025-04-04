Container ship owner launches legal action over North Sea crash

A legal claim has been filed by the owners of a container ship which crashed into a tanker in the North Sea.

Ernst Russ, which owns Portuguese-registered Solong, said this is part of the “usual process for large maritime casualties”.

The BBC reported that a separate legal claim was filed on Monday against Ernst Russ by Stena Immaculate’s owner and operator, Stena Bulk and Crowley respectively.

Solong hit Stena Immaculate about 12 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire on March 10, leaving one man missing, presumed dead.

The collision caused jet fuel being carried by the tanker to ignite, resulting in large fires on both vessels.

Ernst Russ said in a statement: “As part of the legal proceedings arising from the collision between the Solong and Stena Immaculate, the owners of the Solong have filed a claim in the Admiralty Court in London.

“This is usual process for large maritime casualties and represents another step in working toward the conclusion of this tragic incident.

“Meanwhile, Ernst Russ continues to offer all necessary assistance in support of the ongoing investigations.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said in a preliminary report on Thursday there was no “dedicated lookout” on either of the vessels.

It stated that Stena Immaculate’s second officer took over “anchor watch” for a 12-hour duty period shortly before midnight, while Solong’s master returned to the bridge at 7am and was the “lone watchkeeper”.

The crash happened at 9.47am.

A watchkeeper is responsible for the safe navigation of a vessel whereas the role of lookout is to continuously watch the sea.

The MAIB described visibility in the area as “patchy”.

Crowley said in a statement: “The report confirmed that the Stena Immaculate’s second officer was on watch, beginning a 12-hour lookout shift just before midnight, during which patchy visibility was reported in the area.

“It is important to note that watch requirements for vessels at anchor are different from ships that are underway.

“The Stena Immaculate was operating in compliance with applicable watch-standing safety regulations and Crowley company policies for an anchored vessel.

“We are confident that the forthcoming comprehensive investigation report will clarify the facts and circumstances of the incident, demonstrating that Crowley exercised appropriate vigilance.”

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the incident.

The man feared dead is Filipino national Mark Pernia.

Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, is due to stand trial in January 2026 charged with gross negligence manslaughter.