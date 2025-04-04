Detectives investigating journalist murder in Co Armagh make arrest in England

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England.

Mr O’Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan in September 2001.

No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of the overall investigation.

“He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police, and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station.

“Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation.”