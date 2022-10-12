Nearly a fifth ‘will try to hold off turning heating on until at least December’

More than three-quarters of people said they would layer up and wear warmer clothes rather than put on the heating

Nearly one in five (18%) households will try to hold off heating their homes until at least December, a survey has found.

More than three-quarters of people (78%) said they would layer up and wear warmer clothes rather than put on the heating and over a fifth (22%) said switching their heating on would only happen on rare occasions, according to Nationwide Building Society.

More than nine in 10 (91%) people are trying to switch on the lights less often.

Nationwide released the findings as it starts to offer cost-of-living financial health checks to struggling members, with appointments in branch, over the telephone or video. Nationwide previously launched a freephone cost-of-living hotline in August.

The Government’s energy price guarantee limits the unit cost of energy. An average household will pay around £2,500 per year. People could end up paying more if they live in a larger household, use more energy than average or live in a poorly insulated home, for example.

Mandy Beech, Nationwide’s director of retail services, said: “Now more than ever we would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to speak to their financial services provider.”

A separate survey from Smart Energy GB found that over half (56%) of households have changed their energy habits throughout this year and 29% are planning to keep monitoring them.

A third (36%) said they already have or would change their energy habits in order to protect their Christmas budgets.