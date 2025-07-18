Poundland confirms locations of 25 stores set to close under its restructuring plan - full list

The plan, launched in June, aims to "refocus and simplify" the business after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model, bosses at the discount chain said.

Poundland (Mike Egerton/PA)

The plan includes the closure of 68 stores and, plus other closures linked to lease expirations.

Stores in Stafford, Birmingham and Shrewsbury are on the list of closures confirmed today.

Bosses at Poundland said the restructuring is expected to leave the business with a network of around 650 to 700 stores compared to around 800 currently.

Colleagues at stores earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June, a statement issued today said, and Poundland has this week finished briefing colleagues on specific closing dates for the first 25 locations.

Poundland at The Fort Shopping Centre in Birmingham is among stores set to close on August 10; with Poundland in Stafford set to close on August 17.

Full list of stores closing on August 10:

Ammanford Unit A3, Carregaman Road, Ammanford, SA18 3ED

Cardiff Valegate Valegate Retail Park, Copthorne Way, Cardiff, CF5 6EH

Cramlington Manors Walk Shopping Mall, Cramlington, NE23 6UT

Leicester 2 Charles Street, Epic House, Leicester, LE1 3JA

Long Eaton Chapel Street, Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, NG10 1EQ

Port Glasgow Gallagher Shopping Park, Port Glasgow, PA14 5DX

Seaham Unit 4 Byron Place, Seaham, SR7 7DR

Shrewsbury Unit 4 Level 3 Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PL

Tunbridge Wells 10-16 Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2AB

Birmingham Fort The Fort Shopping Park, Birmingham, B24 9FP

Full list of stores set to close on August 17:

Bedford 34-38 Midland Road, Bedford, MK40 1PS

Bidston Moss Unit 8, Junction One Retail Park, Bidston Moss, Wallasey, CH44 2HE

Broxburn 122 East Main Street, Broxburn, EH52 5EQ

Craigavon Unit 1C, Rushmere Retail Park, Rushmere, Belfast, BT64 1AA

Dartmouth 13 Victoria Road, Dartmouth, TQ6 9RT

East Dulwich 29-35 Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, SE22 8EW

Falmouth 40-41 Market Street, Falmouth, TR11 3AJ

Hull St Andrews Unit 11 St Andrews Retail Park, Hull, HU3 4EH

Newtownabbey Unit 4A, Longwood Retail Park, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey, BT37 9UF

Perth Unit 8A, St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth, PH1 5XQ

Poole Units 16-17 Falkland Square, The Dolphin Centre, Poole, BH15 1ER

Sunderland Unit B, Pallion Retail Park, Sunderland, SR4 6TY

Stafford Unit 2, Queens Retail Park, Old Rickerscote Lane, Stafford, ST17 4SU

Thornaby 12 Vale House, Pavillion Shopping Centre, Thornaby, TS17 9FD

Worcester 15-21 High Street, Worcester, WR1 2QE

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “It is of course, sincerely regrettable that our recovery plans include any store closures, but sadly that’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

“While our anticipated network of around 650-700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby, closes.

“Nevertheless, we look forward to continuing to welcome them to a nearby Poundland.

“It goes without saying that we will work closely with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles. That work is underway.”

Poundland's court-sanctioned restructuring and recovery process, which was launched in June, applies to creditors in the UK. It does not cover Poundland’s store operations in the Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man, where it trades as Dealz, and it does not propose any changes for trade suppliers in both the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Of the remaining 43 stores identified for closure in the restructuring plan, three (Swiss Cottage, Chiswick and Southampton West Quay) have already closed to customers.

Poundland, which was founded in 1990 with the opening of a store in Burton-upon-Trent and famed for its £1 products, was acquired by US investment firm Gordon Brothers in June after being put on the market by Pepco after a sharp downturn in trading.

