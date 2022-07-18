Wales ‘records hottest day on record’

People on the beach at Barry Island

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, according to the Met Office.

The temperature reached 35.3C in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on the coast of mid-west Wales, on Monday.

It is thought to have broken the previous record of 35.2C in Hawarden, Flintshire, on August 2 1990.

? It's provisionally the hottest day on record in Wales ?️ Gogerddan has reached 35.3°C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990 #Heatwave2022#heatwave pic.twitter.com/jDhqhOFSVJ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

The temperature needs to be verified before the record can be confirmed.

Hawarden experienced highs of 33C over the weekend, and BBC Wales’s senior meteorologist Derek Brockway predicted the mercury there could hit 36C or 37C, possibly breaking today’s record.

The extreme heatwave affecting all parts of the UK has prompted a rare amber weather warning to be issued by the Met Office across Wales.

A red weather warning for heat was issued across parts of England.

32°C in Hawarden, Flintshire this afternoon. 36°C or 37°C tomorrow. Similar Tuesday. Welsh record is 35.2°C at Hawarden in August 1990. pic.twitter.com/RZlUfHCw5X — Derek Brockway – weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) July 17, 2022

The public have been urged not to travel unless necessary with conditions on public transport expected to be “uncomfortable”.

The speed limit on rail lines has been limited to 90mph, reduced from 125mph, meaning journeys will take longer.

People have also been warned to keep pets and livestock cool.

Farmers at the Royal Welsh Show near Builth Wells in Powys, the UK’s biggest agricultural event, are said to be taking measures to care for the around 8,000 animals attending.

Some are even smothering pigs in sun tan lotion, according to a BBC report.

Doctors have warned of a danger to life or potential serious illness from the blistering temperatures.

Recommended precautions include avoiding physical exercise, keeping to the shade and maintaining ventilation, drinking plenty of water and using in-date sun cream.