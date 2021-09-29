Trial of man accused of wife’s murder adjourned until next year

We can confirm the body found near Copyholt Lane, in Bromsgrove, on Friday 16 October has been formally identified as Zobaidah Salangy.

The area has been closed off for some time but we are preparing to leave the scene and reopen to road later today.https://t.co/BJhjL99hWu pic.twitter.com/JideEZ2IBM

— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 22, 2020