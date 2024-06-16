Telford shoplifter lined bag with foil to avoid setting off alarms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rachel Barrat, from Telford, stole the paint worth £20 from Wilko in Stafford town centre - which permanently closed last September - on May 20 last year.

On the same day, the 46-year-old was caught in the town with a Sainsbury's bag which had been adapted to help her steal.

Barrat, of Lawns Wood, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to theft and going equipped for theft.

Magistrates fined her £120. No further order for prosecution costs was made.