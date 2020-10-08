Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A man wearing a face covering cycling in Nottingham

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 6-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Nottingham now has the highest rate in England, with 2,294 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 5 – the equivalent of 689.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a steep jump from 122.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 28.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has jumped from 365.2 to 601.2, with 907 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 387.9 to 578.7 with 2,882 new cases.

A Government health warning is displayed in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Manchester (up from 363.7 to 543.0, with 3,002 new cases); Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 323.3 to 498.6, with 1,510 new cases); Sheffield (up from 148.8 to 398.2, with 2,329 new cases); and Exeter (up from 73.8 to 390.4, with 513 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Thursday October 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 28.