Sex assaults motivated by race absolutely appalling, says Home Secretary

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged anyone with information about an alleged racially motivated rape in the West Midlands to speak to police, as she condemned such crimes “in the strongest possible terms”.

A woman, reported to be a British-born Sikh in her 20s, told West Midlands Police that a racist remark was made to her during the sexual assault in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on September 9.

The perpetrators allegedly told the woman “you don’t belong in this country, get out” as they sexually assaulted her, between 8am and 8.30am, the Sikh Federation (UK) said.

West Midlands Police said a man in his 30s was detained on Sunday.

Shabana Mahmood said ‘the horror of a sexual assault motivated by race or ethnicity is absolutely appalling’ (PA)

Raising the issue in Parliament on Monday, Labour MP for Smethwick Gurinder Singh Josan asked Ms Mahmood what steps she was taking to support West Midlands Police with their investigation.

He also asked her what she was doing to address the wider concerns of Sikhs and other ethnic minorities about “increased racism”, which he said could lead to targeted violence and damage community safety.

The Home Secretary said: “The horror of a sexual assault motivated by race or ethnicity is absolutely appalling, I’m sure the whole house will join me in condemning such crimes in the strongest possible terms.

“On the specifics of this case, it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

“It is imperative that we allow the justice system to do its work and I would urge anyone with any further information about the case to get in touch with West Midlands Police as soon as possible.”

She added: “I hope that he and the whole House heard my comments earlier in the session today, that this Government will not stand for any incitement to racial hatred or violence and it is imperative and incumbent on all members of this House to make sure that we all jointly and collectively hold that line.”

Dabinderjit Singh, from the Sikh Federation (UK) welcomed Ms Mahmood’s comments in Parliament.

He said: “However, this should only be the start of a conversation with government on the proper recognition of anti-Sikh hate and how government needs to work with Sikh community organisations to ensure hate crimes are reported to the police, followed up and appropriately addressed.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.