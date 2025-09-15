Eden Project architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw dies aged 85

Eden Project architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw has died at the age of 85.

The news was announced on Monday afternoon by the architect’s firm, Grimshaw, which he founded in 1980.

Sir Nicholas was best known for designing the Eden Project, an ecological centre in Cornwall which has become a popular visitor attraction, in part because of its bubble-like structures.

He was also behind the British Pavilion for the Seville Expo 1992 and the glass-and-steel International Terminal at Waterloo in London which won The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Building of the Year Award in 1994.

In a statement shared by the firm, the designs were described as “turning points for the practice as well as the profession of architecture – merging the distinction between architecture and structure with sustainable, climate-responsive design”.

The statement said: “Nick was a man of invention and ideas and will be remembered for his endless curiosity about how things are made and his commitment to the craft of architecture and building. With this pragmatic creativity, Nick had an extraordinary ability to convince others that daring ideas were possible.

“Nick founded the practice in 1980 with this spirit of making and a commitment to the process of architecture at its heart and kick-started what became a 40-year exploration of sustainability.”

Sir Nicholas was knighted in 2002 for services to architecture and went on to serve as president of the Royal Academy from 2004 to 2011, before establishing the Grimshaw Foundation in 2022 which aims to promote innovative design, creativity and sustainability among young people

Andrew Whalley, chairman at Grimshaw, said: “From the very first day I arrived at the practice in 1986, I felt the warmth and generosity of Nick’s leadership. The lack of hierarchy in the studio, shaped by his amiable and open personality, was its true strength.

The Eden Project in Cornwall has become a popular visitor attraction (Martin Keene/PA)

“It created a collegiate spirit, a place where people genuinely enjoyed working together, supporting one another, and finding the tenacity to deliver some of the most complex buildings.

“His architecture was never about surface or fashion, but always about structure, craft, and purpose – about creating buildings that endure because they are both useful and uplifting and, in Nick’s words, ‘bring some kind of joy’.”

In 2019, he was awarded the Royal Gold Medal for architecture which was given in recognition of a lifetime’s work and personally approved by Queen Elizabeth II.

The company statement said: “He was an incredibly generous visionary and collaborator, who attracted like-minded souls throughout his life.

“Nick lived with his wife, Lady Lavinia, and was a proud father of Chloe and Isabel. They were all very much part of his professional life, and our condolences are with his family.”