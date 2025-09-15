Meghan shares image of Harry from before they met to mark his 41st birthday

The Duchess of Sussex has shared an image of her husband from before they met to mark his 41st birthday.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Meghan shared a photograph of Harry from his 31st birthday in 2015, a year before the pair met, with the caption: “Oh hi, Birthday Boy” with a flame emoji.

The Duke of Sussex was wearing a green flying suit in the image, with the name Harry Wales on his uniform, using his father the King’s then-title as the Prince of Wales.

He had been at the Goodwood Aerodrome on his 31st birthday in 2015, when around 40 Spitfires, Hurricanes and Bristol Blenheim bombers flew from the West Sussex site to mark 75 years since the Battle of Britain.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a picture on Instagram of two glasses of rose wine from her As Ever collection with the caption “when your beau is back in town”, which could be seen as a nod to Harry’s return to the US.

The duke spent four days in the UK on a solo trip last week, before making a surprise trip to Ukraine on the weekend.

He joined Charles for a private tea late on Wednesday afternoon, spending 54 minutes with his father at Clarence House after not seeing him face to face for 19 months.

The duke said in an interview published on Sunday that his “conscience is clear” after speaking out against members of the royal family as he defended his controversial memoir Spare.

Harry had spent his 31st birthday at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex (John Stillwell/PA)

Speaking to The Guardian during a visit to Kyiv, which followed several days in the UK, Harry told the newspaper his autobiography, published in 2023, was a “series of corrections to stories already out there”.

The 41-year-old said he would like to spend more time in the country and that the past week had “definitely brought that closer”.

His Kyiv visit was with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation after an invitation from the Ukrainian government and Olga Rudneva, chief executive of the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic and rehabilitation centre for adults and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Harry told The Guardian: “I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

He added: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”