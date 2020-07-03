Full list of countries and territories exempt from travel quarantine

The Government has published the list of 73 countries and territories that people can travel to England from without quarantining from next week.

From 10 July you will be able to travel to certain countries and territories without having to self-isolate on returning to England. Find out more at https://t.co/R8TyCPCERs — Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) July 3, 2020

The full list is:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

As well as those listed above, the 14 British Overseas Territories will also be exempt from the quarantine measures, according to the gov.uk website.