Shropshire's hospitals have 'demonstrated improvements' in the past year says Minister

Minister of State for Secondary Care Karin Smyth has said both the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) have "demonstrated improvements" since July 2024.

Responding to a question by MP for Telford, Shaun Davies, the Minister said both SaTH and the ICB have improved urgent and emergency care as well as financially, and with their workforce, governance, and leadership.

"The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board are in receipt of national mandated support via NHS England’s Recovery Support Programme," she said.

"Since July 2024, the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board have both demonstrated improvements across all areas of the requisite transition criteria, including finance, workforce, urgent and emergency care, governance, and leadership.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

"NHS England continues to support the trust and the integrated care board in a range of areas. We are working closely with NHS England to monitor the situation."

SaTH and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) reported that the overall number of patients on its elective care waiting list has fallen by 20 per cent in the last nine months.

In a joint-statement, Jo Williams, Chief Executive Officer at SaTH, and Claire Skidmore, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at NHS STW, said: "We continue to make significant progress across all areas of the Trust and across the Integrated Care Board (NHS STW), particularly with workforce, urgent and emergency care, finance, leadership, and governance.

Jo Williams, chief executive at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: SaTH

"Fewer patients are waiting for planned procedures and appointments at our hospitals, and we are continuing to make improvements in emergency care response times and diagnostic wait times. NHS STW was ranked among the top five most improved ICBs in 2024/25 for enhancing ambulance response times for Category 2 patients (individuals requiring urgent medical attention).

"We know we have much more to do, and our ambition is to provide excellent care for our communities. These achievements reflect the dedication and collaborative spirit from colleagues, even as we remain focused on the work still ahead."

Telford MP Shaun Davies has given praise to NHS staff in the region, but said further improvements are still needed.

He added: "The challenges facing our local NHS services here in Telford are significant. Like many residents, my family and I rely on these services, so I see and hear firsthand the ongoing issues and inequalities. It’s simply not good enough.

MP for Telford, Shaun Davies. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

"Over the past year, there have been signs of progress, but there is still a long way to go. Residents tell me about unacceptable waiting times, difficulties accessing GPs and dentists, and serious concerns about the quality of care. I’ve taken these concerns directly to NHS bosses and government ministers, pushing for urgent action.

"I’ve seen the dedication of our frontline NHS staff up close, in GP surgeries, out in the community, and at Princess Royal Hospital and they are doing an outstanding job under enormous pressure, and they deserve the resources and investment to do their jobs properly.

"The new NHS 10-Year Plan is a major step in the right direction. It includes a £29 billion increase in annual funding by 2029, and importantly it will cut unnecessary bureaucracy freeing up staff to focus on what matters most - patient care."