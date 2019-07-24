New PM wields axe as he forms Government to meet ‘no ifs or buts’ Brexit pledge

Boris Johnson carried out a brutal cull of Theresa May’s ministers as he formed a new Government dedicated to his goal of delivering Brexit.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, he promised to give the country “the leadership it deserves” and said he would meet the October 31 Brexit deadline – “no ifs or buts”.

Sajid Javid was appointed as Mr Johnson’s Chancellor, with Brexiteers Priti Patel and Dominic Raab returning to the Cabinet as Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary respectively.

Sajid Javid - Chancellor

Priti Patel - Home Secretary

Dominic Raab - Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State

Stephen Barclay - retains role as Brexit Secretary

Ben Wallace - Defence Secretary

Liz Truss - International Trade Secretary

Matt Hancock - retains role as Health Secretary

Michael Gove - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Mr Raab will also be First Secretary of State, effectively making him Mr Johnson’s Deputy PM, while Michael Gove becomes Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Steve Barclay remains as Brexit Secretary.

Ben Wallace has been named Defence Secretary while Liz Truss has become International Trade Secretary.

The appointments came after Mr Johnson wielded the axe, with more than half of Mrs May’s Cabinet either quitting or being sacked.

Philip Hammond - resigned as chancellor in the last hours of Mrs May's premiership

Jeremy Hunt - Boris Johnson's former leadership rival announced he was returning to the backbenches after serving as foreign secretary

Penny Mordaunt - departs after a brief spell as defence secretary

Rory Stewart - leaves the international development department after already saying he would not serve under Mr Johnson

David Gauke - the ex-justice secretary made no secret of his disagreements with Mr Johnson

Damian Hinds - leaves the Department for Education

Chris Grayling - departs after a much-criticised spell as transport secretary

David Lidington - had been Mrs May's de facto deputy

James Brokenshire - the close ally of Mrs May had served most recently as housing secretary

Liam Fox - the Brexiteer has been removed as international trade secretary

David Mundell- the ex-Scottish secretary said he was not surprised to return to the backbenches

Karen Bradley - removed as Northern Ireland secretary

Greg Clark - his departure as business secretary was widely anticipated

Mel Stride - returning to the backbenches after the briefest of spells as Commons leader

Jeremy Wright - the culture secretary has also departed

Advertising

Jeremy Hunt, Mr Johnson’s rival in the Tory leadership race, left the Government after refusing to be demoted from foreign secretary.

Penny Mordaunt and Liam Fox, prominent backers of Mr Hunt, were among the first to be sacked as Mr Johnson carried out a radical reshaping of the Cabinet.

Other ministers shown the door included Damian Hinds, Greg Clark, David Mundell, Karen Bradley, James Brokenshire, Jeremy Wright and Mel Stride.

Before Mr Johnson even took office, Philip Hammond quit as chancellor, David Gauke resigned as justice secretary and Rory Stewart left his post as international development secretary.

Advertising

David Lidington, Mrs May’s de facto deputy prime minister, left office at the same time as his boss while Chris Grayling resigned as transport secretary.

Mr Johnson’s first dramatic hours as Prime Minister began with a wide-ranging speech in Downing Street shortly after being asked to form a Government by the Queen.

Watched by girlfriend Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson promised he would “change this country for the better” and vowed to prove the Brexit doubters wrong.

He said: “I am standing before you today, to tell you the British people, that those critics are wrong – the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again.”

The Queen received The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP in an Audience this afternoon and requested him to form a new Administration. https://t.co/WMFksFMo4S pic.twitter.com/mngEVnxm8X — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2019

He predicted that “the people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy”.

He added: “And we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.

“And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

“I have every confidence that in 99 days’ time we will have cracked it.”

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson is clapped into Number 10 by staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He promised action to fix the social care crisis, make the streets safe and improve the NHS.

He said: “I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see.

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.”

On the issue of the Irish border – the main stumbling block in reaching a Brexit deal – Mr Johnson said he is “convinced” a solution could be found without checks at the border and without “that anti-democratic backstop”.

But he added: “It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no deal.”

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May and her husband Philip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mrs May had earlier used her farewell address in Downing Street to urge Mr Johnson to secure a Brexit deal.

She said the “immediate priority” was “to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom”.

I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support, as will my successors at @DefenceHQ & @WomenEqualities Thank you to everyone who’s helped me get things done, especially our Armed Forces and civilians in defence for the last 85 days. We achieved much?? — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) July 24, 2019

The handover of power came on a dramatic day at Westminster which also saw:

– Greenpeace protesters attempt to block Mr Johnson’s car on its way to Buckingham Palace.

– European Council president Donald Tusk call for Mr Johnson to set out a detailed plan for Brexit.

– Mr Johnson appoint controversial Vote Leave mastermind Dominic Cummings in an advisory role.

(1/4) Sadly, I will be leaving the Government. It has been a privilege to have served as Secretary of State for International Trade these past 3 years. — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) July 24, 2019

In his Downing Street address, Mr Johnson was keen to set out a domestic agenda in order to ensure his term in office is not defined by Brexit.

He confirmed his campaign pledge to put another 20,000 police on the streets, he said work would start this week on 20 new hospital upgrades, and he promised to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all” with a plan to give every older person “the dignity and security they deserve”.

Acknowledging the divisions in the country, Mr Johnson said he would answer the pleas of the “forgotten people and the left behind towns”, with investment in new transport links and infrastructure.

He also hailed the “awesome foursome” of the four nations of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – “who together are so much more than the sum of their parts”.

Mr Johnson faces a difficult task as he attempts to govern with a majority of just two and now a host of disaffected former ministers.

His answer appears to be reuniting many of the key players from the Vote Leave referendum campaign which secured victory for Brexit in 2016.

The Rt Hon Priti Patel @patel4witham has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/O5PCExDg8O — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

Ms Patel was a leading player in the campaign and returns to government after she was forced by Mrs May to resign as international development secretary over unauthorised contacts with Israeli officials.

Mr Cummings clashed with officials and politicians while he was an adviser to Michael Gove in the coalition government, but Mr Johnson clearly believes his forthright style will help steer Brexit through.

The appointment of the abrasive Vote Leave campaign director is controversial given that earlier this year he was found to be in contempt of Parliament for refusing to give evidence to a committee of MPs investigating “fake news”.