Meet the chef standing in the General Election and hoping to curry favour with voters

Abdul Husen, of the award-winning Café Saffron, in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, is running for election in the Tipton and Wednesbury constituency.

Mr Husen was born in Sandwell and raised in Wednesbury and came third when he stood in the local elections in May.

A former member of the Labour party, Mr Husen resigned from the party due to the party’s stance on Gaza and the economy.

He went to Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury and is now a parent governor of the school.

He has worked in hospitality and in finance. He has also served as a special constable so understands crime especially drug and knife crime.

Cafe Saffron started in 2001 with a few young men who had the vision to create the best and only contemporary Indian restaurant in Shrewsbury.

The team were well known in Shrewsbury as they had worked in various Indian restaurants in the town.

A list of all other candidates standing in the General Election in the constituency are on the Sandwell Council website.