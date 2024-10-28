Latest Shropshire road closures include level crossing and M54 slip roads

National Highways will be carrying out maintenance on slip roads for the M54 from 8pm on November 16, to 6am the following morning.

It will mean the closure of the Junction 4 slip roads at Shifnal – both east and westbound. There will be diversions in place.

Before then, railway work will see a road closure. Shropshire Council said that Station Road in Weston Rhyn will be shut from 10pm on November 3, until 4am on November 4.

The closure is to allow for workers to carry out level crossing maintenance.

An alternative route via Station Road, the A5, and Old Chirk Road will be in place.

Elsewhere, a road has been closed while a utilities company has to replace a gas main. Shropshire Council said that the closure would take place on Cross Road in Albrighton.

The work started today, October 28, and will last for five days. The closure will allow Cadent to excavate and replace a gas main, before re-instating the road.