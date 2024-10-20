Police thank "fantastic" farmer who cleared tree debris causing blockage to Shropshire road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A528 between Ellesmere and Cockshutt was closed for nearly an hour by West Mercia Police this morning (October 20) due to a blockage caused by fallen trees and debris.

Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team has posted an update on X at 10.47am reporting that the road has now re-opened.

Officers thanked James Cooper from Kenwick Farm for clearing the area, but have warned residents to be careful as there is mud and debris on the road.

A highways team has been notified and will now attend the scene, according to Police.

James Cooper from Kenwick Farm cleared the debris

The post said: "Thanks to a fantastic local farmer James Cooper from Kenwick Farm, the Ellesmere to Cockshutt Road has now reopened. Please drive carefully as there is mud and debris on the road, highways have been made aware and will attend."

Members of the Shropshire border town's police force posted on X at 9.49am reporting the incident and closure, asking residents to find alternative routes.

The post reported a "complete blockage" due to fallen trees.

Meanwhile, the AA's traffic news website also showed slow traffic in the region on the A528.

It said: "Road blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A528 Shrewsbury Road both ways from A495 to The Meadows."