Firefighters free a casualty in Shrewsbury after a vehicle comes to a rest on its side during collision

Emergency services rushed to March Way in Shrewsbury last night (Saturday, October 19) after the collision involving two vehicles.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 7.20pm reporting the incident and sent two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Land ambulance and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

SRFS' incident log reports that one vehicle came to a rest on its side after the collision. A casualty was extricated from a vehicle by fire service personnel.

All casualties were left in the care of ambulance staff.

The incident concluded at 8.17pm.