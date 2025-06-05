I visited a friendly Shropshire market town which makes everyone feel welcome and has 'everything on its doorstep'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We stopped off in Shifnal, just off the M54 to the east of Telford, to learn why locals love their neighbourhood.

Shifnal, Shropshire. Photo: Steve Leath

It’s a unique town - a little out of the way and feeling distinct from its neighbours - but with a handy railway station, there is little excuse not to visit.

You’ll have a great time here, we were reliably informed by locals who seemed more than happy to stop for a chat to boast about their town.

Cottams has been a long term fixture in the town. Photo: Steve Leath

Beyond a range of popular calendar events - including Shifnal Carnival, returning on the last weekend of June - keeping locals entertained, there’s a variety of unique businesses to visit, from popular chippy Cottams to dog grooming service Arthur's Barkers.

Sweeping the picturesque Parade, where some of Shifnal’s finest independent businesses are based, we bumped into street cleaners Lee and Ted Urbaniec.

The Parade and caretakers making it looks its best: Lee and Ted Urbaniec. Photo: Steve Leath

Despite being Market Drayton natives, the duo work in Shifnal - and think it's a fantastic place to both live and work.

“We do wall maintenance, cut the edges, make sure there's no weeds popping through - keep it clean for the local public,” Ted said.

“[Shifnal] is clean and tidy. It's a nice, small town.

“Everybody seems to be pleasant. They always say ‘you're doing a good job’ so they like what we're doing.”

The range of businesses you will find in Shifnal is rare, Lee said. Ted agreed.

Range of businesses in Shifnal. Photo: Steve Leath

Looking down the Parade, broom in hand, Ted said: “It's not all nail bars and barbers.

“You got a bottle shop, you have a bakers. I know there’s a barbers there, a tattooist.