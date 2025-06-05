'Be a backer, not a blocker' - Telford MP latest to hit out at Network Rail after verdict on Shropshire to London train link

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies MP said he will seek "urgent talks" with the public body after it delivered its damning verdict on the proposed Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway's (WSMR) application to introduce a new open access passenger service between Wrexham and London Euston.

Network Rail said it is "not in a position" to back the plans due to timetable capacity, "congested" infrastructure that is already under strain, existing passenger flows and increased traffic that the service would bring.

The WSMR has proposed to introduce five trains a day to London, using nine vacant rail paths. The service would run from Wrexham General to London Euston, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford Central railway stations along the way.

The scheme has received backing from the Department for Transport, and if approved, would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after Avanti West Coast's daily train from Shrewsbury was scrapped last year.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also recently offered his support to the scheme.

Shaun Davies MP outside Telford Central railway station.

Network Rail's verdict could potentially derail hope for the WSMR's plans, but MPs and council leaders are calling for the Office of Rail and Road to power on and signal the green light for the scheme.

Now Mr Davies has become the latest MP to hit out at Network Rail, blasting the public body as being a 'blocker for growth'.

The Telford MP said: "The Prime minister backs it, the Department for Transport backs it, MPs up and down the line back it, the council back it. Network Rail needs to be backer of growth, not a blocker, and should come up with a solution to connect Telford as the largest town in England without a direct line and Shropshire as the only county without a direct line.

"The executives of Network Rail should come to Telford and Shropshire and work with us on a solution, rather than hiding behind pathetic excuses. Myself and fellow MPs working together with local government and companies will continue to fight for this line."

A Network Rail spokesperson previously said: "Network Rail has carefully reviewed the application submitted by Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) to introduce a new open access passenger service between Wrexham and London Euston. Following a detailed assessment of the proposed service and its potential impact on the wider rail network, we have concluded that we are not in a position to support the application.

"While we recognise the ambition behind WSMR’s proposal and the potential benefits of improved connectivity, our priority is to ensure the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the national rail network. Should the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) decide to direct the approval of this application, we would seek to engage further to ensure any contractual arrangements reflect current standards and operational realities."