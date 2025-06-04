Train carrying 66 passengers struck tractor trailer in Leominster at 80mph, say investigators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An investigation is currently underway after a Transport for Wales passenger train carrying 66 passengers crashed into a tractor trailer at a level crossing just north of Leominster.

The incident, which saw six people injured, happened at around 10.37am on Thursday, May 22.

One man was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital following the collision but emergency services reported neither he, nor any of the other passengers, were left with serious injuries.

The latest information into the investigation has revealed that the loaded agricultural trailer was being hauled by a tractor across Nordan Farm user worked level crossing.

The train crashed into the trailer of a tractor on May 22. Photo: Tom Wren/SWNS

The level crossing is fitted with telephones, which those wishing to cross are directed to use to obtain permission from the signaller before opening the gates and crossing the railways.

According to the RAIB, current evidence shows that the driver of the tractor involved in this accident telephoned the signaller before using the crossing.

Their latest report adds: "RAIB’s initial analysis indicates that the train was travelling at around 80 mph (129 km/h) when it struck the trailer.

"As a result of the collision, the trailer parted from the tractor and became wedged on the front of the train. The train then ran for around 500 metres under braking before it came to a stand.

"The train did not derail as a result of the accident but its leading vehicle, a driving van trailer, and some of the leading passenger coaches suffered damage.

"Of the 66 passengers and eight staff on board, six passengers were reportedly treated for minor injuries. The tractor driver was uninjured.

"Damage was also caused to the trailer that was struck by the train and to track, lineside equipment and a second level crossing located beyond Nordan Farm."

The RAIB investigation will continue over the coming weeks, which will determine the sequence of events that led to the accident.

The investigation will include a consideration of the actions of those involved, any previous incidents at the Nordan Farm crossing, the management of risk at the crossing and any relevant underlying factors.

A full report, along with recommendations, will be published at the conclusion of the investigation.