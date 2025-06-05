Watch: 'Evil' soldier who raped woman in town centre then hid is cornered by police in Shrewsbury railway station toilet
Police have released bodycam footage of the moment an "evil" rapist was caught hiding in a public toilet after committing a sickening attack on a woman.
Private John Harvey, who lived at a military barracks near Market Drayton and had a “respectable” career, was found hiding in the toilets of Shrewsbury Railway Station after targeting his victim and subjecting her to a “horrific” 20-minute ordeal in which he raped her twice and sexually assaulted her.
And despite confessing to police that he had raped her in Mardol in the early hours of July 7 last year, the 25-year-old forced her to relive “the worst moment of her life repeatedly” by pleading not guilty to the charges and taking the case to trial.