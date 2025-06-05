One hour parking set to be reintroduced to Powys car parks

New car parking recommendations will be discussed by the Powys County Council’s scrutiny committee next week, on Thursday, June 12.

Following a series of meetings, focus groups, discussions, data analysis and benchmarking exercises, the Powys County Council car park review has now concluded with revised recommendations for the county’s car parking arrangements.

Now the review has been completed, the report to be taken to cabinet and discussed by the scrutiny committee recommends that the council reintroduce the one-hour parking tariff to all long stay car parks in accordance with the Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996, set tariffs for up to one hour parking to £1.50, one to two hours parking to £2.50, two to four hours parking to £3.50 and all-day parking to £5.00 in accordance with the Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996.

The committee also recommends that the council introduce a new single car park permit (to be used at one specified car park only) at a cost of £280 (annual), £155 (six month), £90 (three month) and £30 (one month).

“We appreciate that car parking arrangements in the county is a very emotive subject for our residents and businesses,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“It was really important that we took the time to consider all options and take on board the feedback from the review group, the scrutiny committee, our residents, businesses and visitors.

“There is still more work to do with regards to the long-term plans for parking arrangements in the county but, for now, we believe that these recommendations will be acceptable to our communities, as well as being a feasible, sustainable and affordable option for the council to deliver within our tight budget constraints.”

The car parking review process has been conducted by a politically balanced cross-party group of local councillors, included representatives from town councils and local businesses where car parks are sited, and was led by an independent, impartial consultant.

As well as car parking tariffs, the car parking review considered how best to manage all the council’s car parks, town centre footfall, the impacts and benefits of local active travel schemes, available resources, the needs of the local communities and the council’s Sustainable Transport Hierarchy. Work will continue over time to address all these aspects with a vision to create sustainable car parks fit for the future of Powys.