Revealed: Number of people who lost their lives in road traffic collisions amid £68,000 investment into safety projects

Fifty-six people were killed and more than 500 were seriously injured in road traffic collisions across the West Mercia region last year - in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Figures have been revealed by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion as he announced a £68,000 investment into seven projects to promote road safety education.

Mr Campion is aiming to reduce harm caused on the roads by funding the new community-led initiatives.

Across the three counties, the Motorcycle Riders Hub - Digital Upskilling Platform, will help "upskill" motorcyclists through digital learning videos.

Meanwhile, the under-17 pathfinders initiative educates pre-licenced drivers aged between 17 and 24 around the risks of the road, combined with technical driving skills while West Mercia Police’s Mature Driver Review is providing motorists aged 65 and above with a "practical refresher course" to keep their skills sharp.

Furthermore, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is providing road safety education using modern virtual reality kit to expand the delivery of their education workshops.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I know from the correspondence I receive how devastating harm on our roads can be for families, and that road safety is one of the highest areas of concern for the communities of West Mercia.

"That’s why I’m determined to play my part, which means not just backing West Mercia Police with the resources it needs to enforce the law, but also on giving people the knowledge they need to be safer.

"By working with communities and partners, and engaging with all ages of people across the three counties, we can work together to deliver a safer, stronger West Mercia."