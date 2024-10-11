Lucky escape for driver after car overturned on south Shropshire road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The B4367 near Clungunford, between Craven Arms and Leintwardine, was closed for around two hours on Thursday evening after a crash that resulted in a car coming to a rest on its roof.

The incident was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue at around 7.42pm.

A photograph from the scene. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

Five police vehicles attended the scene, along with firefighters from Hereford & Worcester, and Shropshire.

Police officers from South Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team reported the driver escaped with only minor injuries.