Lucky escape for driver after car overturned on south Shropshire road
A driver had a lucky escape on Thursday evening after their car overturned on a road in south Shropshire.
By Megan Jones
The B4367 near Clungunford, between Craven Arms and Leintwardine, was closed for around two hours on Thursday evening after a crash that resulted in a car coming to a rest on its roof.
The incident was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue at around 7.42pm.
Five police vehicles attended the scene, along with firefighters from Hereford & Worcester, and Shropshire.
Police officers from South Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team reported the driver escaped with only minor injuries.