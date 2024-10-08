Police warning as speeding 'continues to be an issue' in south Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of Bishop's Castle's Safer Neighbourhood Team will continue to monitor vehicle speeds in the region after concerns have been raised by residents.

West Mercia Police officer, Stuart Coote posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today (October 8) saying Police have received numerous reports of speeding outside schools.

The post said: "Speeding continues to be an issue raised by residents of our parishes. As a safer neighbourhood team we will continue to be out and about speed monitoring and enforcing where necessary to send the message home that raising your speed particularly in the 30mph limits is unacceptable.

"We receive a lot of reports regarding this occurring outside schools in our area so attention will be paid here too."