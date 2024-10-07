Five days of daytime closures while road is improved to start this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said that the closure would affect the B4398 at Llanymynech.

It will take place from 9.30am to 4pm for five days from October 10.

The council said it would allow for Multevo carriageway repairs, including kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

Fresh line-painting will require a road closure over two days, according to Shropshire Council.

The work will be taking place on the A464 Park Street and Wolverhampton Road in Shifnal. It will to take place between 9.30am and 3pm, for two days from October 10.

An alternative route via the A464, A4640, A5, A41, and A464 will be available.

Cable repair work to restore full service will be taking place in a town. Shropshire Council said that Openreach will be carrying out the work on Station Street in Bishop’s Castle.

It is due to take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 13, with a road closure in place for the duration of the work.

A diversion route will be available.