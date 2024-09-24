New park and ride service to begin next month in south Shropshire town - plus changes to services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council says Ludlow's new service will be introduced at the same time as improvements to town centre bus services on Saturday, October 5.

The south Shropshire town's park and ride is currently integrated with the town centre bus network with multiple stops between Eco Park and Ludlow town centre.

However, from early next month, there will be a standalone '722' park and ride bus operating from Eco Park providing an express shuttle to Ludlow Railway Station, Corve Street and the Assembly Room.

The dedicated park and ride service will operate from Monday to Saturday between 7.30am until 5.30pm, and Shropshire Council says a return fare will cost £1 until March 31 next year.

Meanwhile, the council has announced 'minimal' changes to the 701 north Ludlow town service, with buses operating around Sandpits, Rock Green Estate, Stanton Road and Livesey Road as they were before, but school journeys will also be accommodated on the route to Ludlow CE School.

Additionally, the town will see a new 702 south Ludlow town service which the council says is an "upgraded variant of the current 722".

And, between 12pm and 2pm a combined 703 service will operate in place of the 701 and 702 to accommodate driver breaks while ensuring the entire town is covered throughout the day.

The changes to bus services in Ludlow have been made after the county council received a £1.8 million grant of Government funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) following the submission of its updated Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in July this year.

The council says Minsterley Motors has been awarded the contract to operate the new services.

Shropshire Council's deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, Ian Nellins said: "We're working hard to deliver a public transport system that the county will be proud of and I'm delighted that we'll soon be making improvements to Ludlow's park and ride and town centre services. I know these will be welcomed by many people.

"These changes have been made possible by the award of £1.8m of Government funding which has also made it possible for us to halve the park and ride fare in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, and also improve the Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury to Market Drayton services - with more improvements on the way."