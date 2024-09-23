More buses planned on three routes out of Shrewsbury bus station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From Saturday October 5 the company is adding more journeys on routes 17 to Sutton Farm and 64 to Market Drayton.

The company says it is slightly revising the timetable on the number one route to Monkmoor.

Two new journeys will run from Monkmoor to Shrewsbury Bus Station at 3.53pm and 4.53pm on Mondays to Fridays. This will fill in the gaps on the current timetable when buses drop out to cover two journeys from Shrewsbury Business Park to Shrewsbury Bus Station.

Route 17 Shrewsbury to Sutton Farm

A new improved timetable is being introduced with additional journeys running in the morning and afternoon peaks.

In the morning, a new journey will depart from Shrewsbury Business Park at 7.49am and Sutton Farm at 7.53am on Mondays to Saturdays. This bus will arrive at Shrewsbury Bus Station at 8.13.

In the afternoon, two new journeys will depart from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 3.40pm and 4.40pm, on Mondays to Saturdays, and two new journeys will depart from Sutton Farm for Shrewsbury Bus Station at 3.53pm and 4.53pm on Saturdays only.

64 Shrewsbury to Market Drayton and Hanley

There will be an improved frequency between Shrewsbury and Market Drayton, with buses running up to every 60 minutes for most of the day.

An early morning journey will depart from Harlescott Tesco at 5.51pm to Mondays to Saturdays, and will continue to Market Drayton, arriving at 6.33am.

New journeys will run between Shrewsbury and Market Drayton departing from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 8.20am, 10.20am and 12.20pm on Mondays to Saturdays, with an additional journey departing from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 2.20pm on Saturdays.

From Market Drayton, new journeys will depart from the Bus Station to Shrewsbury at 9.25pm, 11.25am and 1.25pm on Mondays to Saturdays, with an additional journey at departing from Market Drayton at 3.25pm on Saturdays.

On Mondays to Fridays, there will be a new journey running between Market Drayton and Newcastle, departing Market Drayton Bus Station at 2.20pm, and a new journey between Newcastle and Market Drayton, departing from Newcastle Bus Station at 3.12pm. This journey will continue to Shrewsbury, departing Market Drayton at 3.55pm.

The 8.04am from Ashley to Market Drayton will operate on all Mondays to Fridays, and not just schooldays.