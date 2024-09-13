Shuttle bus link to station being explored after brakes put on railway reopening plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The long awaited project to re-connect Oswestry to the main line via a light rail link to Gobowen was dealt a blow last month when the new Labour government confirmed it would be scrapping the funding for a number of proposed new rail schemes, with the Oswestry project among those under review.

And this week, Lillian Greenwood, minister for future of roads and under-secretary of state for transport, told a Westminster Hall debate that £2.9billion worth of transport projects given the go-ahead by the previous government were “unaffordable”.

Now, town councillors in Oswestry will write to their counterparts at Shropshire Council to determine the cost of establishing an integrated bus link from Oswestry to Gobowen rail station while a decision is being made.