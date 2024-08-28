Fire crews respond to two car collision in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and police colleagues rushed to the scene of a reported collision in Bourton, Much Wenlock at around 6.41pm on Tuesday.

One fire appliance was sent to the scene, quickly finding two vehicles which have been involved in the collision.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:41 on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Much Wenlock. Also at the scene of the incident were: the Police. The incident involves a 2 car RTC, crews made both vehicles safe."

Crews worked to make the two vehicles safe, issuing a stop message for the incident at 7.43pm.

Emergency services, including police, have been approached for more information.