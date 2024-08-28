Fire crews respond to two car collision in Much Wenlock
Shropshire Fire and Rescue appliances have attended a two-car collision.
Appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and police colleagues rushed to the scene of a reported collision in Bourton, Much Wenlock at around 6.41pm on Tuesday.
One fire appliance was sent to the scene, quickly finding two vehicles which have been involved in the collision.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:41 on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Much Wenlock. Also at the scene of the incident were: the Police. The incident involves a 2 car RTC, crews made both vehicles safe."
Crews worked to make the two vehicles safe, issuing a stop message for the incident at 7.43pm.
Emergency services, including police, have been approached for more information.